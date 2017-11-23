Super intelligence can be for India what manufacturing was for China: Mukesh Ambani
The Reliance Industries chairperson said those who do not adopt technology will become irrelevant.
The Indian economy will overtake China’s by the middle of the 21st century, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. “Can we close the gap between India and China, and India and the US? Yes, we can,” Ambani said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.
Those who do not adopt technology will become irrelevant, Ambani asserted, predicting a “fourth industrial revolution”. “Its foundation is data connectivity, computing and Artificial Intelligence,” he added.
“There’s no doubt that machine intelligence will augment biological intelligence,” the Reliance chairperson said on the growth of Artificial Intelligence. “We are in the age of super intelligence. What manufacturing was for China, super intelligence can be for India.”
Ambani said the historical lack of infrastructure in India was actually a boon. “Not having legacy technology means we do not have to retrain people. We can skip multiple technologies and reach the next generation.”
On the rise of internet consumption in India, Ambani said, “By 2050, we will have 300 million more Indians to feed... data is not only the new oil, but also the new soil.”
He said the launch of the mobile network Jio helped India become “Number 1 in mobile broadband”, adding that many did not back him when he planned to introduce Jio.
On being known as the richest Indian, Ambani said, “I never carry money. I don’t have a credit card. Somebody else always pays for me.”