The big news: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s JuD to contest Pakistan polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Uttar Pradesh Opposition parties want ballot papers for all future polls, and over 500 fishermen were rescued after Cyclone Ockhi struck India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hafiz Saeed says JuD will contest 2018 Pakistan elections ‘to highlight the Kashmir cause globally’: He also told the Pakistani government that ‘back channel diplomacy only caused harm’ to the Kashmir cause.
- Opposition parties demand ballot papers instead of EVMs for polls: The Congress, BSP and Samajwadi Party alleged that the BJP performed better where polls were held through EVMs.
- At least 531 stranded fishermen rescued after Cyclone Ockhi hit India, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Over the next 48 hours, the storm is expected to move from Lakshadweep towards Gujarat and North Maharashtra.
- Donald Trump’s tweet raises questions about when he knew Michael Flynn had lied to the FBI: The US president’s comment suggested he may have known about the former advisor’s misstatements when he asked the agency to not investigate him, experts said.
- Congress candidate contesting against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in elections detained: Indranil Rajyaguru had tried to protest outside the chief minister’s house after his brother was injured in a scuffle with BJP workers.
- Manmohan Singh refuses to ‘compete with PM’ on the basis of their humble background: The former prime minister criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s demonetisation decision.
- Infosys appoints Capgemini executive Salil S Parekh as next CEO, managing director: Parekh will take charge from January 2.
- After hospital incorrectly declares baby dead, Indian Medical Association issues advisory: The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against a private hospital that declared a newborn dead.
- Avoid using Russian anti-virus software, British cyber security agency tells government departments: Russia may want to ‘target UK central government and the UK’s critical national infrastructure’, the agency’s director said.
- US Senate passes Republicans’ tax cuts bill, President Trump vows to enact it by Christmas: The bill was passed 52-48 after last-minute changes by the Republicans to woo its own opposing Senators.