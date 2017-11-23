Civil servants seek judicial inquiry into mysterious circumstances surrounding Justice Loya’s death

Thirty-two retired civil servants on Sunday appealed to the chief justice of India and the chief justice of the Bombay High Court to order a high-level investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of the Central Bureau of Investigation judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya in 2014.

The signatories have cited the appeal made by former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas who wrote to Chief Justice Dipak Misra seeking judicial inquiry, saying the “inaction” of the judiciary since the revelations were made has been “surprising”.

The signatories also cited requests made by retired Bombay High Court judge BH Marlapalle and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice AP Shah. Besides, the Latur Bar Association, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former BJP leader Arun Shourie and and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have sought a probe.

Loya had died when he was hearing a matter related to the allegedly staged encounter killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh – a case in which Amit Shah, now the Bharatiya Janata Party president, was an accused. Loya’s family has raised a number of questions about his death, as reported by the Caravan on November 20.

However, Loya’s son reportedly told the Bombay High Court that the family has no complaints or suspicions about the circumstances of his father’s death. Anuj Loya also claimed that the family had no suspicions about the integrity of the investigating agencies, and they are certain that his father died of a heart attack.

In his letter to Misra, Ramdas had said, “A judicial probe at this point, at least to respond to the queries raised by the family, and to uphold the image of the judiciary in the eyes of the people of India, is absolutely necessary.”

He said it was “critically important” to clear the suspicions, and a high-level inquiry should be set up “in the larger interests of the nation and its people, and above all [to uphold] the Constitution of India”.

Sunday’s letter was signed by 32 retired civil servants, including former ambassadors from the Indian Foreign Service, former secretaries to the government of India and a former chief information commissioner of a state.

Below are the names of the signatories: