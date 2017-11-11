RSS worker’s murder: NIA-UP Police team fired at in Ghaziabad village during raids, suspect flees
The agency was trying to arrest the supplier who they believed provided the murder suspects with firearms.
A policeman was injured after a joint team of the National Investigation Agency and the Uttar Pradesh Police was attacked on Sunday near Ghaziabad. The investigators were fired at and pelted with stones on their visit to a village, where they were conducting searches in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Ravinder Gosain (pictured above), PTI reported.
The agency said that on interrogating the suspects – Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh – they got to know the names of those who had supplied them with firearms. The NIA and the police team then arrested arms suppliers in Meerut district in the early hours of Sunday.
Investigators also raided the house of a suspect named Malook at Nahali village in Ghaziabad after receiving more leads. “During the raid, a large crowd of men and women tried to obstruct the local police and the NIA team,” the agency said. “Some people in the mob started firing at the parties. The firing was followed by stone pelting.”
The villagers also blocked roads at many locations, and when attacked, the police and NIA officers were forced to fire in the air in self defence, the Hindustan Times reported. Constable Tahjib Khan was injured in his leg, and a police vehicle was damaged.
In the chaos, Malook managed to flee, according to the Hindustan Times.
After taking over the case of the RSS leader’s murder on November 30, the NIA said Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh were involved in previous eight incidents of murder or attempted murder involving members of the RSS and other Hindu organisations. The agency claimed the murders were planned by Sikh extremists in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.