National News

RSS worker’s murder: NIA-UP Police team fired at in Ghaziabad village during raids, suspect flees

The agency was trying to arrest the supplier who they believed provided the murder suspects with firearms.

by 

A policeman was injured after a joint team of the National Investigation Agency and the Uttar Pradesh Police was attacked on Sunday near Ghaziabad. The investigators were fired at and pelted with stones on their visit to a village, where they were conducting searches in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Ravinder Gosain (pictured above), PTI reported.

The agency said that on interrogating the suspects – Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh – they got to know the names of those who had supplied them with firearms. The NIA and the police team then arrested arms suppliers in Meerut district in the early hours of Sunday.

Investigators also raided the house of a suspect named Malook at Nahali village in Ghaziabad after receiving more leads. “During the raid, a large crowd of men and women tried to obstruct the local police and the NIA team,” the agency said. “Some people in the mob started firing at the parties. The firing was followed by stone pelting.”

The villagers also blocked roads at many locations, and when attacked, the police and NIA officers were forced to fire in the air in self defence, the Hindustan Times reported. Constable Tahjib Khan was injured in his leg, and a police vehicle was damaged.

In the chaos, Malook managed to flee, according to the Hindustan Times.

After taking over the case of the RSS leader’s murder on November 30, the NIA said Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh were involved in previous eight incidents of murder or attempted murder involving members of the RSS and other Hindu organisations. The agency claimed the murders were planned by Sikh extremists in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.