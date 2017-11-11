Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for post of Congress president

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party president. He could be elevated to the top post by Monday evening as it is the last day to file nominations, and the party is not expecting anyone to challenge him, NDTV reported.

Rahul Gandhi filed the papers at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi at 10.30 am.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday proposed his nomination, The Indian Express reported. Senior leaders P Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Anand Sharma were the signatories in one set of nomination papers.

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi at AICC HQ,files nomination for Congress President pic.twitter.com/QUHFFtHNXb — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2017

Delhi: Congress workers and leaders enter AICC HQ ahead of Rahul Gandhi filing nomination for Congress President pic.twitter.com/5AMUqp4PaH — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2017

A number of senior Congress leaders praised Rahul Gandhi – Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he would make a very good prime minister; senior leader Karan Singh said that while the Congress won many elections under Sonia Gandhi, it was now time for Rahul Gandhi to take the party forward.

If you ask me, I think he will make a very good Prime Minister: Capt.Amarinder Singh,Punjab CM on #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/nTkqIahuMy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2017

Sonia ji took Congress to new heights, we won many elections under her leadership and now it is time for #RahulGandhi to take the party forward: Dr. Karan Singh,Congress pic.twitter.com/u6mPFfFgcw — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2017

Wishing Rahul Gandhi the best of luck, Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party would make tremendous progress under the Congress scion’s leadership. “Look forward to undertaking this journey of building an India of energy, opportunity and unity with you,” he tweeted.

Have no doubt that we will make tremendous strides under your unifying & progressive leadership @OfficeOfRG! Wish you the very best! Look forward to undertaking this journey of building an India of energy, opportunity & unity with you. #IndiawithRahulGandhi — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 4, 2017

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also wished Rahul Gandhi luck.

As Mr Rahul Gandhi files his nomination, I wish him the very best as Congress President. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 4, 2017

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said Rahul Gandhi was a “committed countryman” and would make a good Congress president. “I am 100% sure that with the way he has conducted himself in the past few years, he can be one of the best Congress presidents,” Azad said.

Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha @AzadGhulamNabi sends his wishes to Congress VP Rahul Gandhi and highlights why he is the perfect fit for Congress President. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/NxynbmKEBZ — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017

Last week, a controversy had erupted over Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the top party post after Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the election process and claimed it was rigged.

Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan had criticised Poonwalla and accused him of attempting to get publicity. His brother Tehseen Poonawalla also said he would cut ties with him because of what he had said.