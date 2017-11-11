National News

Army chief Bipin Rawat’s comments on India’s Myanmar operations in 2015 upsets Centre: The Hindu

For the first time, Rawat on Friday confirmed that Indian troops had crossed over into Myanmar – a claim that the government has denied repeatedly.

by 
PIB/Twitter

The home and external affairs ministries are miffed with Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat’s comments about the country’s operations in Myanmar in 2015, unidentified officials told The Hindu. For the first time, Rawat on Friday confirmed that Indian troops had crossed over to Myanmar two years ago.

“The Army chief should have been mindful of the realities in Myanmar and our efforts there,” The Hindu quoted a senior official as saying. “Such detailed discussions on the operations wouldn’t help the situation at all.”

Neither ministry has made an official comment on the subject.

At a book release in Pune, Rawat said Indian troops had ventured into Myanmar to carry out raids on hideouts of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland rebels. He said the Army had inflicted “heavy losses” on the militant camps.

More than 18 militants were killed after the Army’s special forces conducted at least two anti-insurgent operations. A senior Army official had said that those killed in the mission included Naga militants, who had killed 18 soldiers after ambushing their convoy in Manipur a week earlier.

Rawat made the comments at a time the Centre is trying to get Myanmar’s support to control cross-border movement of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland rebels and Rohingya refugees. A senior official said the diplomatic concerns had been conveyed to Rawat.

In October 2016, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two issued a joint statement underlining “their mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

