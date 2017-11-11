Cyclone Ockhi: Maharashtra government declares school holiday in Mumbai and other regions on Tuesday

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs after the India Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain and thundershowers owing to Cyclone Ockhi.

Rain lashed Mumbai on Monday evening and the city is expected to receive light to moderate showers on Tuesday.

“Precautionary holiday declared on December 5 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts for the safety of students due to serious weather predictions on Cyclone Ockhi,” Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Twitter.

However, the Mumbai University and its affiliated colleges will function on Tuesday, and the exams will be conducted as per the schedule, ANI reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit advised people against visiting beaches after a high tide alert was issued for Monday and Tuesday, ANI reported.

The National Crisis Management Committee took stock of preparedness activities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The cyclone over east central Arabian Sea moved further northwards with speed of 13 kmph on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, IMD had said that Ockhi will weaken gradually into a deep depression by the time it reaches the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts around December 5 midnight. The IMD has forecast rough sea conditions off the Gujarat and North Maharashtra coasts from Monday night to Wednesday morning.

Cyclone Ockhi, which hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands, has curved northwards towards Karnataka, Maharashtra and South Gujarat, where it is expected to make landfall by Tuesday. The toll in southern states as a result of the natural calamity rose to 28 on Monday.

The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing to the sea between Monday and Wednesday.