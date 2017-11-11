Gujarat elections: Patidar quota, farm loan waiver, lower fuel prices feature in Congress’ manifesto
The party also promised to slash power tariff by a half and provide housing for single women.
The Congress on Monday released its election manifesto promising reservation to the Patidar community without making any changes to the existing quota of other communities, IANS reported. The party said a commission will be constituted for this purpose and all stakeholders on reservation to Patidars will be consulted.
“Patidar Andolan for reservation in Gujarat has given impetus to the demands and feelings of the people belonging to the non-reservation category of the state for equal opportunity in education and employment,” the party said in its manifesto, according to Mint.
The Congress has also promised to waive farm loans, slash power tariff by a half, job opportunities and housing for single women, among other assurances. In the 60-page “People’s Manifesto – 2017”, the party has promised remunerative minimum support price for agriculture produce and provide free water for irrigation.
The party said it will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by up to Rs 10 if it comes to power in Gujarat. It also vowed to regulate cooking gas prices.
Here are other highlights of the Congress manifesto:
- College students to be provided with laptops and smartphones
- An end to contract-based system in all government jobs, and contractual workers to be made permanent
- Setting up of special investigation team to probe allegations of financial irregularities during the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in the state
- Crimes against women in the state to be tried in fast-track courts
- “Pink transport” facility for women