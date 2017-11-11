state news

Gujarat elections: Patidar quota, farm loan waiver, lower fuel prices feature in Congress’ manifesto

The party also promised to slash power tariff by a half and provide housing for single women.

by 
Twitter/Gujarat Congress

The Congress on Monday released its election manifesto promising reservation to the Patidar community without making any changes to the existing quota of other communities, IANS reported. The party said a commission will be constituted for this purpose and all stakeholders on reservation to Patidars will be consulted.

“Patidar Andolan for reservation in Gujarat has given impetus to the demands and feelings of the people belonging to the non-reservation category of the state for equal opportunity in education and employment,” the party said in its manifesto, according to Mint.

The Congress has also promised to waive farm loans, slash power tariff by a half, job opportunities and housing for single women, among other assurances. In the 60-page “People’s Manifesto – 2017”, the party has promised remunerative minimum support price for agriculture produce and provide free water for irrigation.

The party said it will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by up to Rs 10 if it comes to power in Gujarat. It also vowed to regulate cooking gas prices.

Here are other highlights of the Congress manifesto:

  • College students to be provided with laptops and smartphones
  • An end to contract-based system in all government jobs, and contractual workers to be made permanent
  • Setting up of special investigation team to probe allegations of financial irregularities during the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in the state
  • Crimes against women in the state to be tried in fast-track courts 
  •   “Pink transport” facility for women    
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.