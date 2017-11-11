Passing On

In photos: Actor Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours in Mumbai

The veteran actor was given a three-gun salute by the Mumbai Police.

by 
File Photo | IANS

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, who died Monday evening in Mumbai, was cremated with state honours at the Santa Cruz crematorium in Juhu on Tuesday. His body was wrapped in the tricolour and given a three-gun salute by the Mumbai Police.

Kapoor’s body was first taken to Prithvi Theatre, a facility that he had established with his wife Jennifer Kendal in 1978. His wife died of cancer in 1984. He is survived by his three children – Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjna Kapoor.

Scores of celebrities and fans turned up for the state funeral despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai and warnings of a cyclone. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kapoor’s nephews – Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor – were seen at the funeral.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan paid respects at the state funeral on Tuesday. (Image credit: IANS)
Actor Amitabh Bachchan paid respects at the state funeral on Tuesday. (Image credit: IANS)
Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and nephew Randhir Kapoor seen at the funeral procession. (Image Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and nephew Randhir Kapoor seen at the funeral procession. (Image Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan at the funeral. (Image Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan at the funeral. (Image Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Kapoor died in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Monday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 79. Shashi Kapoor received the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his contributions to the field of cinema. In 2014, he was given the 2014 Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In an emotional tribute to Kapoor, actor Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about their days on the sets of Ajooba. In his blog, Bachchan on Monday wrote: “ ‘Shashi Kapoor!’ was what one heard as he extended a warm soft hand out to you in introduction; that devastating smile complimenting the twinkle in his eyes. He need not have done so. Every one knew him. But this was his infectious humble self.”

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seen at the state funeral. (Image credit: IANS)
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seen at the state funeral. (Image credit: IANS)
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at the state funeral. (Image credit: IANS)
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at the state funeral. (Image credit: IANS)

Shashi Kapoor is known for his roles in films such as Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Deewar (1974), Kabhie Kabhie (1975), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1977), Silsila (1981) and Namak Halaal (1982).

Actor Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral in Mumbai. (Image credit: IANS)
Actor Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral in Mumbai. (Image credit: IANS)
Actors Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor seen at the funeral. (Image credit: HT Photo)
Actors Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor seen at the funeral. (Image credit: HT Photo)
