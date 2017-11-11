RK Nagar bye-poll: Deepa Jayakumar, actor Vishal’s nominations both rejected by Election Commission

The Election Commission has rejected the nomination papers of Deepa Jayakumar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece, and actor Vishal for the bye-election in Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency, ANI reported.

The poll panel reportedly found several discrepancies in Jayakumar’s form.

Actor Vishal's nomination for #RKnagarByElection in Chennai has also been rejected by the Election Commission. — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni told The News Minute that those standing in the bye-poll need to get their candidature proposed by 10 voters from the constituency they are fighting the elections from. “Two people have walked in and said it is not their signature,” Lakhoni said. “That is why it has been rejected.”

However, Vishal alleged that he had video clips that proved that the two were threatened.

Jayakumar told Thanthi TV that she had received calls from “senior government” officials not to file her nomination for the bye-poll and that they “tried to stop me”.

“They said my nomination might be rejected,” she said, according to The News Minute. “They did not stop any of the other candidates, but they tried to stop me.” She also said that when she had filed her nomination for the bye-poll in April, before it was postponed, it had not been rejected.

The seat fell vacant after Jayalalithaa died in December 2016.

Ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran is contesting the election, scheduled for December 21, on behalf of his faction, while the ruling party has nominated its presidium chairperson E Madhusudhanan.

The results will be announced on December 24.