Movie censorship

Centre wants historians to check whether ‘Padmavati’ strays from facts

The Central Board of Film Certification has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to form a panel.

by 
Bhansali Productions/Viacom18 Motion Pictures

The Centre wants to ask a group of historians to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and assess whether the film distorts history, as some groups have claimed, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked the Ministry of Human Resource Development for a list of historians for the task, on the request of the Central Board of Film Certification. The HRD Ministry is expected to finalise and suggest names for the panel soon, unidentified officials were quoted as saying by the Asian Age.

Last week, Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi had appeared before a parliamentary standing committee to discuss the controversy around Padmavati. Some right-wing groups have claimed that the movie, based on the 14th-century mythical Chittor queen Padmini, distorts history as it shows a romantic dream sequence between the queen and Alauddin Khilji – a claim Bhansali has denied.

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been in the midst of a controversy since January, with Rajput groups and others accusing Bhansali of straying from facts in the movie. In the past few weeks, Padukone and Bhansali have received a number of threats, after which Viacom18 Motion Pictures – the co-producers of Padmavati – decided to “voluntarily defer” its release. The movie was scheduled to be out on December 1.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.