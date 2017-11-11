Gay marriage is now legal in Australia
The Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of the law on marriage equality.
The Australian Parliament on Thursday passed a historic law legalising gay marriage in the country, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Only two lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted against the motion.
“What a day! What a day for love, for equality, for respect! Australia has done it,” Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull said.
“Australia, we are going to make marriage equality a reality in minutes,” Opposition leader Bill Shorten said. “The Australia of tomorrow begins with what we do today. At long last, LGBTIQ Australians will be equal under law.”
The Parliament staff formed a guard of honour and gave an ovation to all the lawmakers as they left the chamber after voting on marriage equality, The Guardian reported.
The Senate voted decisively in favour of the legislation last week. Senator Dean Smith introduced the bill in the House on November 16, a day after 61.6% of the country voted ‘yes’ to legalise gay marriages in a voluntary survey.