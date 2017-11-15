Australians vote ‘overwhelmingly yes’ to legalise same-sex marriage
Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull said he will introduce a bill on marriage equality in Parliament.
Australians have voted to legalise same-sex marriage in the country, the results of a voluntary national mail survey showed on Tuesday, Reuters reported. As much as 61.6% of those who voted favoured same-sex marriage, while 38.4% opposed it.
The results of the poll are non-binding on the Australian Parliament. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he would fulfill a pledge to raise a bill in the country’s legislature, aiming to pass a law allowing same-sex marriage by Christmas.
“It is unequivocal, it is overwhelming,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra after the results were out. “They have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality. They voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love.”
The prime minister also dismissed concerns that his coalition government would split because of the results.
As the survey’s outcome became clear, it sparked celebrations across the country on Wednesday. Australia will become the 26th country to allow same-sex marriage if it passes a legislation to the effect.