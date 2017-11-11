Google shuts down apps section in Chrome Web Store for Mac, Windows and Linux users
The company is now trying to get developers to build Progressive Web Apps for the desktop and will launch it in mid-2018
Google has shut down the application section of its Chrome Web Store on Mac, Windows and Linux platforms more than a year after it announced the move, Ars Technica reported on Thursday. The apps will, however, be available for those using the Google’s Chrome operating system.
Though users will not be able to install Chrome Apps anymore, they can download Extensions and Themes. The tech giant decided to close down the app store as, according to its estimates, only 1% of users on the three operating systems use the applications.
The company is now trying to get developers to build apps, called Progressive Web Apps, for the desktop, Endgadget reported. These will be a mix between online and installed software and the company may launch it by mid-2018.