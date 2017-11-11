aadhaar card

Aadhaar-linking deadlines are valid and will not be changed, says Unique Identification Authority

The earlier deadlines are applicable for those who have a unique identification number.

The Unique Identification Authority of India on Thursday reiterated that the deadlines it has set for verifying bank accounts, PAN cards and mobile SIM cards with the biometric identity number are “valid and lawful”, PTI reported. The UIDAI clarified that there was no change in the deadline and that the Supreme Court had not imposed a stay order on its decision.

These deadlines are applicable for those who have a unique identification number.

The deadline set for linking the Aadhaar number with bank accounts and income tax Permanent Account Number is December 31 and February 6 for SIM cards. “That Aadhaar Act being in force, all notifications for requiring Aadhaar for various welfare programmes, verifying bank account, PAN card and SIM card with Aadhaar stand valid and lawful,” PTI quoted a statement issued by the UIDAI as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre said it was willing to extend the deadline to link Aadhaar with 139 services to March 31 from December 31 for those who do not have the unique identification number yet. This includes linking it with bank accounts, The Hindu reported. However, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the last date to link Aadhaar with mobile numbers will continue to be February 6 as extending it to March 31 would require a judicial order.

