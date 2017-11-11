Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall from December 8, says India Meteorological Department
The India Meteorological Department said the rain could continue till December 10.
At least 10 districts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall from December 8 due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, PTI reported on Thursday quoting a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department.
The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas moved northwards on Thursday, and would reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by December 9, the weatherman said. However, the depression could cause rain and thundershowers in some coastal districts, as well as Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts of Odisha on December 8. The department said the rain could continue till December 10.
An IMD bulletin also said that coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha could experience squally winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour on December 8 and 9, and said the sea conditions would be very rough. It advised fisherpeople not to venture out to sea on the two days.