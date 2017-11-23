Cyclone Ockhi: Fishermen demand Rs 20-lakh compensation, claim 1,000 from Tamil Nadu still missing
Fisherfolk in Kanyakumari blocked rail and road traffic, asking for rescue operations to be stepped up and government jobs for the kin of those killed.
Fishermen in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on Thursday blocked rail and road traffic, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of those killed in Cyclone Ockhi last week. They also claimed that over 1,000 fisherfolk were still missing, The Hindu reported.
Over 6,000 protestors refused to move from railway tracks at the Kulithurai station, The News Minute reported. Protesting fishermen asked for warships and helicopters to be deployed to rescue the missing fishermen and for government jobs for families that lost their only earning member.
Later on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of fishermen who died because of Cyclone Ockhi. He said a high-level committee will investigate the matter of missing fishermen, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, relief work is on in other regions affected by Cyclone Ockhi. Nine naval ships and four types of aircraft were deployed for search and rescue operations in Lakshadweep, ANI reported. INS Jamuna is providing over 12,000 litres of fresh water on the Kavaratti island, where the water desalination plant was damaged.
The Tamil Nadu government also announced a Rs 5-lakh solatium for the fishermen who have been unable to head out to the sea after the cyclone. The government will give Rs 50,000 to injured fishermen and Rs 5,000 to the families of those missing.
The toll rose to 36 after more bodies were found off the coast of Kerala on Thursday morning, PTI reported.