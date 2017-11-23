Business News

Unitech’s shares surge nearly 20% after court allows Centre to take over company’s management

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the realty firm’s appeal against the National Company Law Tribunal’s order.

by 
Unitech Group

Shares of real estate investment company Unitech climbed nearly 20% on Monday, two days after the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the government to appoint 10 interim directors to its board.

On December 8, the tribunal had barred all of Unitech’s directors from carrying out their responsibilities for allegedly mismanaging funds. The court had found that the real estate firm’s affairs were “not being carried out honestly”.

Unitech’s shares opened at Rs 8.40 a piece on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday, after closing at Rs 7.29 on Friday. It jumped to a high of Rs 8.70, registering a 19.34% climb. Around 2.15 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 8.36.

On the National Stock Exchange as well, Unitech, which had closed at Rs 7.3 a piece on Friday, opened at Rs 8.40 on Monday and touched a high of Rs 8.70, up 19.47%. Around 2.15 pm, it was at Rs 8.35.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Unitech’s appeal against the company court’s decision on Tuesday, PTI reported. The realty firm had also said it was finding it difficult to comply with the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 750 crore by the end of December to pay its home buyers.

The case

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had moved the NCLT, asking it to suspend Unitech’s board of directors and chief financial officer for mismanagement and diversion of funds. The Companies Act allows the Centre to seek a takeover of a firm if it runs its affairs in ways that are against public interest.

Unitech is facing multiple cases filed by flat buyers who alleged that Managing Director Sanjay Chandra had duped them. The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police had arrested Chandra and his brother Ajay earlier in 2017 for allegedly cheating home buyers and siphoning off clients’ money to foreign accounts.

The realty firm also failed to complete housing projects in Greater Noida and Gurugram on time, and the company’s management did not refund the money along with interest, leaving thousands of buyers in the lurch.

The government’s petition said there were about 19,000 home buyers awaiting possession of flats or houses, and that Unitech had defaulted on payment of Rs 600 crore to 15,000 small depositors and Rs 880 crore in loans and debentures.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.