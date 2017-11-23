Delhi court grants bail to meat exporter Moin Qureshi accused of laundering money
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating him for allegedly transferring funds through hawala channels and taking bribes to influence public servants.
A court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, who was arrested on August 25 by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges, PTI reported. Qureshi furnished a personal bond and a surety of Rs 2 lakh each.
Qureshi is being investigated for allegedly transferring funds through hawala channels to Dubai, London and Europe. The agency said certain public servants in high offices had colluded with the businessman. Qureshi is also accused of taking huge sums of money from different persons in return for influencing public servants.
A witness in the case had claimed that Qureshi charged nearly Rs 1.75 crore in return for help in a case the Central Bureau of Investigation was looking into.
The Income Tax Department first carried out searches against Qureshi and his firm AMA Group in February 2014, after which a case was filed against him. Investigators had found that the businessman had 11 bank lockers in the names of his employees and associates. An inquiry had led the I-T Department to a few foreign assets that belonged to him and his family.
Qureshi had left the country on October 15, 2016, despite the lookout notice the Enforcement Directorate had issued against him. He returned in November to depose in the case. In February, the CBI had registered a case against Qureshi and others based on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint. Former CBI Director AP Singh and two others were also named in the First Information Report.