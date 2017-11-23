International News

Donald Trump dismisses allegations of sexual misconduct as ‘fake news’

The US president claimed it was a political attack by the Democrats.

by 
Saul Loeb/AFP

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the allegations of sexual misconduct against him as “fake news”, AP reported. Trump said he was the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories”, and claimed it was a political attack by the Democrats.

“Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!” Trump said on Twitter.

The president attacked Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who on Monday said Trump should resign over the allegations. Gillibrand responded on Twitter, saying: “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Trump’s comments come a day after three women, who had earlier accused him of sexual harassment, shared their stories on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today. The women – Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks – asked the Congress to investigate Trump’s behaviour. Several other women have accused Trump of unwanted touching, forcible kissing or groping, The New York Times reported.

Trump, however, has denied any wrongdoing earlier also. The White House said it had eyewitnesses who would clear his name, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations and one of the highest ranking women in the Trump administration, said women who have accused the president of sexual misconduct “should be heard”. This was a break from the US administration’s stance that the allegations are false.

The US Congress is reviewing policies on how to handle sexual harassment cases. Last week, three lawmakers – Senator Al Franken from Minnesota, Representative John Conyers from Michigan and Congressman Trent Franks from Arizona – announced they were stepping down from office after they were accused of sexual misconduct and harassment.

