The big news: Court finds former Jharkhand CM, 3 others guilty in coal scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court stayed the company law tribunal’s order against Unitech, and US Democrat Doug Jones won the Alabama Senate seat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI court finds former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, three others guilty in coal scam, sentencing on Thursday: The case is related to the allocation of a coal block to the Kolkata-based Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd.
- Supreme Court stays company law tribunal’s order against Unitech, Centre says it made mistake: The Centre had moved the National Company Law Tribunal, seeking to take over the real estate company.
- Democrat Doug Jones wins Republican stronghold Alabama in special US Senate election: He defeated Republican candidate Roy Moore after a high-pitched campaign marked by accusations of sexual abuse and child molestation against the latter.
- Centre takes back December 31 deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhaar, no new date yet: The government had, in June, made Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts.
- US is ready for unconditional talks with North Korea, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump’s views on Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal had ‘not changed’.
- Snowfall triggers power cuts, water-logging in Jammu and Kashmir; key national highway remains closed: Gulmarg recorded the lowest temperature at minus 9.8 degrees Celsius.
- Prosecution dismisses arguments of Vijay Mallya’s defence questioning impartiality of CBI, Supreme Court: A professor whose research the defence had cited during the extradition trial said the lawyers had misinterpreted his study.
- School principal in Odisha allegedly rapes Class 6 girl for a month, arrested: Before the police took Tapas Giri into custody, enraged villagers in Mayurbhanj district tied him to a pole and thrashed him.
- US criticises exemptions for India, China at World Trade Organisation; Centre retaliates: The US representative said there was ‘something wrong’ with five of the six ‘richest’ nations in the world claiming to be developing countries.
- Four months after ban, Jharkhand finds nothing objectionable in Hansda Shekhar’s book on Adivasis: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Saryu Roy said the ban on ‘The Adivasi Will Not Dance’ was expected to be lifted soon.