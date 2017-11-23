Gujarat: Congress says Modi’s ‘roadshow’ was a violation of model code, calls EC a ‘puppet’ of BJP
By evening, the Election Commission said it had forwarded the Congress’ complaint to the district electoral officer.
The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of violating the Model Code of Conduct by holding a “roadshow” soon after he cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad, ANI reported. It also called the Election Commission a “puppet” of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti was acting as a “personal secretary” to Modi, while party leader Ashok Gehlot said the Election Commission was “working under pressure” from the Prime Minister’s Office.
After casting his vote in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Modi was seen waving to crowds and showing his inked finger on an open car. Supporters were also seen waving Bharatiya Janata Party flags and chanting slogans.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, “There has not been a more blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day.” He said the Election Commission was “sleeping on the job”.
The Bharatiya Janata Party responded to the Congress’ allegations by saying that the party was being petty in calling the Election Commission “names”.
The Congress’ claim of “double standards” comes after the Election Commission filed a First Information Report against a television channel that aired an interview of Congress President-designate Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, a day before polling. The Model Code of Conduct prohibits any activity that can be seen as an election campaign in the 48 hours before voting.
By Thursday evening, the Election Commission said it had received the Congress’ model code violation complaint, ANI reported. The state’s Chief Electoral Officer BB Swain said the complaint was “anticipatory in nature as there was a crowd there and this could be a roadshow”. Swain said the complaint was forwarded to the district electoral officer in Ahmedabad.