Gujarat: Congress says Modi’s ‘roadshow’ was a violation of model code, calls EC a ‘puppet’ of BJP

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of violating the Model Code of Conduct by holding a “roadshow” soon after he cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad, ANI reported. It also called the Election Commission a “puppet” of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti was acting as a “personal secretary” to Modi, while party leader Ashok Gehlot said the Election Commission was “working under pressure” from the Prime Minister’s Office.

After casting his vote in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Modi was seen waving to crowds and showing his inked finger on an open car. Supporters were also seen waving Bharatiya Janata Party flags and chanting slogans.

#WATCH Ahmedabad: PM Narendra Modi leaves after casting his vote at booth number 115 in Sabarmati's Ranip locality. #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/cRqbmApgMv — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

Congress workers marching to Election Commission in protest over PM Modi's roadshow after casting his vote today, stopped by police outside Sardar Patel Bhawan near Patel Chowk in Delhi #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/ezSlxSS8kb — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, “There has not been a more blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day.” He said the Election Commission was “sleeping on the job”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party responded to the Congress’ allegations by saying that the party was being petty in calling the Election Commission “names”.

The Congress’ claim of “double standards” comes after the Election Commission filed a First Information Report against a television channel that aired an interview of Congress President-designate Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, a day before polling. The Model Code of Conduct prohibits any activity that can be seen as an election campaign in the 48 hours before voting.

By Thursday evening, the Election Commission said it had received the Congress’ model code violation complaint, ANI reported. The state’s Chief Electoral Officer BB Swain said the complaint was “anticipatory in nature as there was a crowd there and this could be a roadshow”. Swain said the complaint was forwarded to the district electoral officer in Ahmedabad.

The images on TV will leave no one in doubt that the BJP and PM have conducted a full fledged campaign on polling day. Shocking violation of Rules. EC is sleeping on the job. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 14, 2017

Allowing a roadshow of PM on voting day is a gross violation of code of conduct. It is an election campaign. What is the EC doing? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 14, 2017

Aaj jab humne EC se subah pucha apni compliant ke baare mein toh kaha ki 5 baje ke baad jawab denge.Mukhya Chunav Aayukt jo PS to Modi ji the aaj bhi PS to Modi ji ki terah kaam kar rahe hain.Ye chunav aayog ke liye sharm ki baat hai: RS Surjewala,Congress pic.twitter.com/RpRzA9g7vV — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017

Let the media look at the images on the TV screens, search its conscience and reach a conclusion. There has not been a more blatant violation of the code of conduct on polling day. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 14, 2017