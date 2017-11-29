Assembly elections

BJP files complaint after Gujarati channel airs Rahul Gandhi’s interview hours before polls

The Election Commission said it will check whether the interview violated the Model Code of Conduct.

by 
Indian National Congress/Twitter

The Election Commission said it will look into whether interviews given by Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday violated the Model Code of Conduct in effect in Gujarat, ANI reported.

In an interview to TV channel Gujarat Samachar, Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for insulting his predecessor Manmohan Singh instead of talking about people’s concerns while campaigning in the state. Soon after, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission, saying an interview was a form of campaigning, which is not allowed 48 hours before elections, The Times of India reported.

The second and last phase of the Gujarat elections will be held on Thursday.

“We got a complaint regarding the telecast of an interview,” BB Swain, the chief electoral officer for the Gujarat polls, said, according to ANI. “We have collected the DVDs and will look into whether it has violated the rules.”

In the interview, Gandhi accused Modi of “evading issues of the people” and said he “lacks a vision for Gujarat”. “That is why the PM is not talking about issues...just roaming around here and there instead,” he said. “No talk about farmers’ issues, nothing.”

When Gandhi was asked whether the BJP was “afraid of a new Rahul”, he said the party was “scared of the voice of Gujarat”. He also denied getting a makeover, saying: “People are finally able to see the real me. The truth about Rahul Gandhi has been distorted by money and BJP workers.”

After the BJP’s complaint to the poll panel, the Congress said the party was “attempting to usurp the role of the Election Commission” by “threatening media houses”. “We urge the EC to take action and uphold the sanctity of its institution,” the Congress said.

