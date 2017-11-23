The big news: Rahul Gandhi set to take over as Congress president today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Rajasthan High Court laid down guidelines for inter-faith marriages, and the Cabinet cleared a bill to criminalise triple talaq.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘My job now is to retire,’ says Sonia Gandhi a day before Rahul takes over as Congress president: The 71-year-old also said her son has been helping decide vital party matters for many years now.
- Rajasthan High Court creates guidelines to check forced religious conversion in state: If the guidelines are violated in case of an inter-faith marriage, it would be rendered void if a complaint is filed against it.
- Cabinet clears bill to criminalise triple talaq practice: All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board member Shaista Ambar urged all political parties to parties to ensure that the bill is passed by Parliament.
- Cabinet approves bill to replace Medical Council of India: The National Medical Commission Bill aims to do away with ‘heavy handed regulatory control’ over medical facilities.
- Hemraj’s wife moves Supreme Court against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar: The Allahabad High Court in October had let go the dentist couple citing loopholes in the CBI’s inquiry.
- Karnataka HC strikes down Centre’s rules on 85% pictorial warning on tobacco product packages: The bench, however, refused to pass an order on pleas against 40% pictorial warnings on the packages.
- Two dead, seven injured after strong earthquake jolts Indonesia: A tsunami alert was sounded soon after the quake in Java island, but revoked later.
- 10 Muslim men arrested for organising rally in support of Rajasthan murder victim a week ago: The police refused to disclose the charges under which these men have been booked.
- Car in Tamil Nadu governor’s convoy kills two people, injures two others in Kancheepuram district: The accident took place when Governor Banwarilal Purohit was on his way back to Chennai from Cuddalore where held conducted review meetings.
- European Union agrees to move to second phase of Brexit talks: The second round will focus on the transition of Britain from the bloc and future trade ties, among other things.