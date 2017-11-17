Dengue death: Fortis made over 1,700% profit on medicines used for 7-year-old, finds price regulator
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority found that the hospital also made over 900% profit on some non-scheduled drugs and up to 300% on scheduled drugs.
Fortis Hospital in Gurugram made a 1,700% profit on medicines and other consumables used to treat a seven-year-old dengue patient in September, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority said on Friday.
The girl, who was suffering from dengue, spent nearly 15 days on ventilator support before she died, during which the hospital allegedly charged her parents more than Rs 15 lakh.
The price regulator found that the hospital also made more than 900% profit on some non-scheduled drugs and up to 300% on scheduled drugs, which are under price control.
Releasing the findings of its investigation, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s Deputy Director Anand Prakash said, “NPPA shall be taking necessary follow up action as per existing law and within its jurisdiction”.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority had asked Fortis to submit the details of the prices of the items that it had used to treat the girl. After the data was submitted, the price regulator found that the hospital had charged the family Rs 106 for a “three-way stop cock bivalve”, which it had procured for Rs 5.77. The hospital made a margin of 1,737% on this. Similarly, a disposable syringe that the hospital bought for Rs 15.29, was charged Rs 200, a margin of 1,208%.
Fortis had put out a statement after the girl’s family alleged overpricing. It had said, “All the consumables were transparently reflected in the records and charged as per actuals.”
Fortis has not yet responded to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s report.
On December 10, a case was registered against the hospital, days after a government panel found that gross negligence by the facility had caused the girl’s death. Fortis was charged with culpable homicide. The Haryana government had also asked authorities to cancel the hospital’s land lease.
During an investigation into alleged overcharging in the girl’s treatment, a three-member government panel found irregularities, unethical practices and violation of the protocol for diagnosis and medical duties.