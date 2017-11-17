Gujarat elections: GST campaign was fake, BJP has swept all seats hit by tax regime, claims Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that the verdict in the Gujarat Assembly elections has proved that the Goods and Services Tax regime is no longer a problem, according to ET Now.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly while the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power with 99 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 44 seats in the the 68-strong House to nudge out the Congress, which managed 20 seats.

“The GST campaign was a fake campaign,” Jaitley told the news channel. “I call it a fake campaign because the pre-GST taxes including the ones which were imposed during the Congress governments were extremely high rates of taxes.”

He claimed that the traders trusted that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to simplify procedures. “It was a misreading of the campaign,” Jaitley said, adding that the BJP has not only won but “swept by a very large margin” all the constituencies that were impacted by the new tax regime.

“If you get a 49% vote share in a state, you can’t really say it is anti-incumbency,” he told NDTV. He also blamed “certain agrarian factors” and local reasons in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region for not being able to convert votes into seats.

While many other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders congratulated themselves for the twin victories, the common message among many Congress leaders was that in its loss, the party had somehow not really lost.

Opposition reactions

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the election results showed that the Congress needed to tie up with regional parties to defeat the BJP. “The Congress has done well in terms of taking along young regional leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh and Alpesh,” he said. “Results of Gujarat elections have once again proved that regional parties will play an important role in the days to come and Congress being a national party, should look for a similar alignment to counter the BJP at the national level.”

His comments are being viewed as a sign that his party is ready to join an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned how the Bharatiya Janata Party could “claim with a straight face that the mandate in Gujarat was for development, reform and vikas”.

It was for anything but those things. It was for Mandir v/s Masjid, it was for a polarising campaign, it was for divisiveness & poor Vikas never got a mention anywhere. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 18, 2017

I’m done with #Election2017. Gujarat hasn’t been a disaster for the Congress & it hasn’t been the emphatic victory the BJP wanted. Take from it what you will. Over & out! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 18, 2017

While many chief ministers across the country congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party for the wins, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee said that the win was only a temporary, “face-saving win” and was a “moral defeat for the BJP”.

I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour.

It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for BJP.

Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 18, 2017

Here are some other reactions:

There is deep and widespread discontent against the BJP as it was witnessed in the decline in seats and vote-share in Gujarat.

The BJP mounted a deeply divisive and communal campaign to polarise people. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 18, 2017

The widest possible coming together of Opposition forces to take on the BJP on an alternate policy platform will finally defeat and destroy this hate machine. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 18, 2017

I think it's clear in Gujarat: the BJP has won but the Congress has not lost. @INCIndia — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 18, 2017

"It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," says Union Minister Smriti Irani, on a question about Congress giving a tough fight she said, "jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work & the people who trusted development" pic.twitter.com/oJMQKK45NV — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Undoubtedly, a major victory. The kind of work which Party workers have done right from booth workers level till PM's level, everybody put their best foot forward and both #Gujarat & #HimachalPradesh have recognised the good work going on in the name of development: N Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/HfkCleQlCZ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Abhi toh kuch nahi bolunga kyunki woh haal hi mein adhyaksh bane hain lekin 'sar mundwate hi ole pade': Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6q8eMW1lZD — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

"In his opening innings he scored zero" says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on #RahulGandhi #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/CeKxX9HikR — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Gujarat election results signify maturity of the people of Gujarat who chose Dvpt. over Dynasty & Modernity over Medieval age politics. Sharing my write up- "Reaffirmation of people’s faith in PM @narendramodi ji's vision of #NewIndia" https://t.co/Joey6YBdXY pic.twitter.com/U52XVW1bQu — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) December 19, 2017