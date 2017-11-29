Delhi: Four juveniles among 5 detained for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Jahangirpuri
The woman told the police that she was forced to consume liquor and then held hostage.
The Delhi Police on Thursday detained five people, including four minors, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, PTI reported. This comes days after three men allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at a park in Shalimar Bagh in the national Capital.
In her complaint, the woman said that she was forced to consume liquor on Wednesday night, following which the accused held her hostage.
“The woman approached police and was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where a medical examination confirmed she was raped,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified police official as saying.
A city court on Thursday sent one of the accused, aged 22, to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Four other accused, who are juveniles, were sent to a correction home, The Indian Express reported.