quick reads

The big news: CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: At least 32 people died in Rajasthan after a bus fell into the Banas river, and there were protests after Salman Khan made a derogatory remark.

by 
Lalu Prasad Yadav | IANS

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Lalu Prasad Yadav, 14 others pronounced guilty in fodder scam: The CBI court acquitted another former Bihar chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, and six others accused in the case.
  2. At least 32 dead after bus falls into Banas river in Rajasthan: The police suspect that the driver lost control because of high speed and poor visibility in the morning.
  3. Protests held against Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ for using derogatory term during promotions: The actor had used ‘bhangi’ to describe his dancing skills.
  4. Nearly 90 dead in mudslides and floods in Philippines triggered by tropical storm Tembin: Some reports said the mudslides completely wiped out a farming village of about 2,000 people, but officials have not confirmed this yet.
  5. ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti in money laundering case: Bharti and her husband Sailesh Kumar are being investigated for allegations that they acquired benami ownership of land at subsidised rates.
  6. New UN sanctions on North Korea includes a nearly 90% ban on refined products: The resolution also includes repatriating North Koreans, who work abroad to earn revenue for Kim Jong-un’s regime, within 24 months.
  7. ‘Every citizen has the right to celebrate festivals peacefully,’ says Allahabad High Court: The bench was hearing a petition filed by over 30 villagers, who claimed that the local administration was not letting them celebrate Christmas.
  8. One ex-CBI director says he does not understand 2G scam verdict, another claims he is ‘vindicated’: Former director AP Singh said that he thought the trial court’s attack was on the prosecution’s handling of the case, not the allegations in the matter.
  9. Andhra Pradesh bans New Year celebrations in temples, says it isn’t Hindu tradition: The state’s Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust said temples spent several lakh rupees of donations on floral decorations for January 1.
  10. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sacks Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout for casteist remarks: On December 17, Rout had claimed that tribals could not be seen begging in the state, but Brahmins could be spotted begging in some places.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.