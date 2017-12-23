The big news: CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 32 people died in Rajasthan after a bus fell into the Banas river, and there were protests after Salman Khan made a derogatory remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lalu Prasad Yadav, 14 others pronounced guilty in fodder scam: The CBI court acquitted another former Bihar chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, and six others accused in the case.
- At least 32 dead after bus falls into Banas river in Rajasthan: The police suspect that the driver lost control because of high speed and poor visibility in the morning.
- Protests held against Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ for using derogatory term during promotions: The actor had used ‘bhangi’ to describe his dancing skills.
- Nearly 90 dead in mudslides and floods in Philippines triggered by tropical storm Tembin: Some reports said the mudslides completely wiped out a farming village of about 2,000 people, but officials have not confirmed this yet.
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti in money laundering case: Bharti and her husband Sailesh Kumar are being investigated for allegations that they acquired benami ownership of land at subsidised rates.
- New UN sanctions on North Korea includes a nearly 90% ban on refined products: The resolution also includes repatriating North Koreans, who work abroad to earn revenue for Kim Jong-un’s regime, within 24 months.
- ‘Every citizen has the right to celebrate festivals peacefully,’ says Allahabad High Court: The bench was hearing a petition filed by over 30 villagers, who claimed that the local administration was not letting them celebrate Christmas.
- One ex-CBI director says he does not understand 2G scam verdict, another claims he is ‘vindicated’: Former director AP Singh said that he thought the trial court’s attack was on the prosecution’s handling of the case, not the allegations in the matter.
- Andhra Pradesh bans New Year celebrations in temples, says it isn’t Hindu tradition: The state’s Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust said temples spent several lakh rupees of donations on floral decorations for January 1.
- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sacks Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout for casteist remarks: On December 17, Rout had claimed that tribals could not be seen begging in the state, but Brahmins could be spotted begging in some places.