‘Truth will win in the end’: Lalu Yadav tweets after conviction in fodder scam

Soon after his conviction in one of the six fodder scam cases from 1996, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday blamed a “sly BJP” for the ruling and said the “truth will win in the end”.

Minutes after a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Ranchi convicted Yadav and 14 others in the fodder scam case, his Twitter account was flooded with posts under his name. In one tweet, he claimed Bihar was “standing behind him”, and in another, he asked people to “beware of conspiracies”.

धूर्त भाजपा अपनी जुमलेबाज़ी व कारगुज़ारियों को छुपाने और वोट प्राप्त करने के लिए विपक्षियों का पब्लिक पर्सेप्शन बिगाड़ने के लिए राजनीति में अनैतिक और द्वेष की भावना से ग्रस्त गंदा खेल खेलती है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ....But still prevails...In the end though. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was convicted in connection with the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury between 1994 and 1996. Before the verdict, too, he had said his political opponents had made up the case. “It is the BJP, the RSS and Nitish Kumar who are behind all this,” he had said.

Other BJP and Congress leaders also reacted to Yadav’s conviction.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the conviction was a lesson that the “law will catch up with you”. Health Minister JP Nadda accused Yadav of politicising the matter. “Just to deviate, he is levelling allegations of conspiracy on the BJP,” he said.

Lesson of today's conviction of Lalu Prasad is that law will catch up with you if you commit corruption: Ravi Shankar Prasad #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/nQqxaXUV2I — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

The alliance between Congress and Lalu Yadav's party is an alliance of corruption,connivance and cheating the people of India, it is clear from the verdict of the court: Union Minister JP Nadda #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/5ryeV6rXIQ — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari said Yadav and his lawyers were “capable of fighting this case”. “He has been fighting this legal battle since 1996,” he said. “It started when BJP leaders filed a Public Interest Litigation against him in the Patna High Court.”

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said there was no “place for corruption in our society and politics”. Another JD(U) leader, Niraj Kumar, called Yadav an “icon of corruption”.