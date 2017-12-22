AIMPLB criticises Centre’s triple talaq bill, says stakeholders were not consulted

Sajjad Nomani, the member of the executive committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, on Sunday criticised the government for not consulting any stakeholder before drafting the bill that proposes to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq, ANI reported. The president of the organisation, Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadvi, would convey this message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
Earlier on Sunday, the board’s working committee held an emergency meeting at the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow. The meeting was also attended by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Hindustan Timesreported.
“The board is also against instant triple talaq and agrees there should be a strong law against it and it should be made in consultation with senior clerics,” Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, an executive member of the board, told The Times of India. He said the bill was anti-women and that the board will write to the prime minister to review it.
The board had unanimously agreed that the bill not only intervenes in Article 25 of Constitution – it ensures free profession, practice and propagation of religion – but also violates the Supreme Court decision of August 22 that asked for a law against instant triple talaq practice, he added.
The Union Cabinet cleared the bill on December 15. Muslim men are allowed to instantly divorce their wives by simply pronouncing “talaq”, meaning divorce, three times. Under the proposed law, a woman divorced by her husband in such a manner can approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and her children if they are minors. Men who violate the law would also face three years in prison.
What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year
Ready for a year-ender binge session?
2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.
Inside Edge
Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.
Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.
India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.
From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.
For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.
The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.
Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.
