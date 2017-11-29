state news

‘Be you’: Bengaluru becomes the first Indian city to get its own logo

Nammur, the start-up company that designed the logo, received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

by 
KJ George/Twitter

Benglauru on Sunday became the first Indian city to get its own logo – a red and black logo that is part English and part Kannada. The logo was unveiled at the Namma Bengaluru Habba festival by Karnataka Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge in Vidhana Soudha (the state Assembly).

Bengaluru now joins a group of global cities, including New York, Paris, London, Singapore, Berlin and Melbourne, that have their own tourism logo.

“As a vibrant city of many cultures, colours and flavours, Bengaluru is on the move,” Kharge said, according to IANS. “The logo will also help to leverage Bengaluru’s identity and create a brand value that could spur its economy and generate jobs by attracting more investments.”

Letters “B”, “E” and “U” in the logo are highlighted in red to emphasize the tagline, “Be You”, which represents the welcoming character of the city, the minister said.

The logo, designed by a start-up company Nammur, was selected from among 1,350 entries. It won the contest organised by the government and received a prize money of Rs 5 lakh. Nammur’s Vinod Kumar said the logo was also designed to subconsciously teach Kannada, the Hindustan Times reported.

Hundreds of people flocked to the day-long street fest around the Vidhan Soudha that had live performances, workshops, story-telling sessions, handicrafts among other things, IANS reported.

