The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday removed six loyalists of TTV Dinakaran from party posts, a day after the ousted party leader won the bye-election in Chennai’s Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, ANI reported. Dinakaran on Sunday became the first candidate in 13 years to defeat the ruling party in a bye-election, The New Indian Express reported.

The decision to remove P Vetrivel, Thanga Tamil Selvan, Rangaswamy, Muththaiya, VP Kalairajan, NG Parthiban was made at a high-level committee meeting that was convened earlier on Monday to discuss the party’s performance in the bye-poll.

The AIADMK’s candidate, E Madhusudhanan, came a distant second in the election, garnering 48,306 votes against Dinakaran’s 89,013 votes.

“It is a victory for all,” Dinakaran had told reporters after the result came in on Sunday. “This government will not be here for two more months. Two leaves symbol was a victory symbol when it was with Amma [Jayalalithaa]. But now it’s with the villains, how can they win.”

P Vetrivel, one of the six forced to step down, was booked by the Chennai Police on December 20, a day before polling, for releasing a video clip of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa from when she was undergoing treatment at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital before her death in 2016.