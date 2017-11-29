Jammu and Kashmir: Police chief denies rise in militancy in 2017, says reports ‘not based on facts’

Reports about rising militancy among Kashmiri youth are “not based on facts”, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid said on Monday, according to PTI.

“Militancy is not increasing, and the reality is that the situation is fast returning to normal,” Vaid told reporters at the sidelines of a cricket tournament. Parents of local militants are appealing to their children to shun violence and join the mainstream society, he said, adding that there was no fear in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vaid was reiterating the statements of many other government officials, who have claimed that militancy has reduced terror funding following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016.

The number of young Kashmiris joining militant groups crossed 100 this year for the first time in eight years, PTI had reported on Sunday, citing data from security agencies.

The number – 117 youth joining militant groups this year until November 30 – could be much lower than the actual figure as many parents do not report the matter to police because of fear, a senior security official had said on Sunday.

Replying to another question, Vaid said security along the Line of Control and the international border in the state was “strong enough” to counter any attempt of cross-border infiltration.