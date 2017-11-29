Doctors' strike

Rajasthan: High Court asks state government to arrest doctors if they do not return to work

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf told medical professionals to resume work by Tuesday to avoid detention.

by 
Patients affected by the strike queue up at a hospital in Jaipur. | HT Photo

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday directed the state government to arrest the president and general secretary of the doctors’ association if they did not reach an agreement with the administration to end their strike.

The court was hearing the case in a special session despite Monday being a public holiday, as the strike has crippled healthcare services in Rajasthan for the second time in two months. After the order, the state’s Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf gave an ultimatum to the doctors to resume work by Tuesday to avoid arrest, PTI reported.

“We are giving 24 hours time to doctors to resume work,” Saraf said. “No doctor will be arrested if they resume work by tomorrow. Stern action will be taken if doctors do not resume work tomorrow.”

He also said, according to the Hindustan Times: “I don’t understand why these doctors are on strike as government has accepted all their demands.”

Doctors working at government health centres in Rajasthan – associated with the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association – first went on a strike on November 6, but ended it after six days when the government accepted most demands. But they decided to go on a mass leave again from December 18 after a dozen doctors were transferred by the government.

However, angered by the arrest of several doctors on December 15 under the Rajathan Essential Services Maintenance Act, the doctors began their strike two days earlier than planned. As many as 900 resident doctors and 100 senior resident doctors at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur joined the strike after the arrests.

On December 19, the court ordered doctors across the state to resume work immediately and told the state government to not arrest those who return to work.

The doctors have also accused the government of not keeping the promises that it had made in November.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.