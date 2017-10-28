Rajasthan government asks striking doctors to join work as health services suffer for fifth day

The Rajasthan government on Friday asked striking doctors to return to their duties by 7 pm, and said strict action would be taken if they do not comply, ANI reported. The notice came after the doctors failed to reach an agreement with the government at a meeting that ended at 11 pm on Thursday, according to DNA.

Thousands of in-service doctors have been on strike in the state since Monday with their list of 33 demands, including formation of a separate cadre for in-service doctors, Rs 10,000 grade pay benefit, corrections in salary discrepancies, housing facility and safety for them. The strike has hit health services at government hospitals in many districts of the state.

The state’s health department claimed to have made alternative arrangements for patients at state-run dispensaries, railway hospitals and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, a dairy body in Kota said its milkmen would stop delivering milk to the houses of the doctors who had joined the strike. “At a time when seasonal diseases are claiming lives, it is unfair for doctors to organise a strike since it affects mostly poor patients,” Mohammad Umar, president of the Kota Private Dairy Federation told the Hindustan Times.

#Rajasthan govt asks doctors on strike to return to their duties by 7 pm, today, says, strict actions will be taken if direction is not complied with. — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

Doctors' strike in Rajasthan, demanding better pay and service conditions, continues; visuals of patients outside Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital. pic.twitter.com/7EiMcJnOEe — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

Deeply aggrieved to know 22 people have lost lives in #Jodhpur as they could not get medical treatment.

All over #Rajasthan, there are reports of patients suffering n dying, still state BJP government is not doing anything to resolve the crisis. #DoctorsStrike pic.twitter.com/Zo8jmpyC4q — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2017

Last month, hundreds of doctors had gathered in Jaipur to submit their resignation letters to the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association. The association had said it would forward the resignations to the state government on November 6 if it does not agree to its 33 long-pending demands.

“For around four months, we have been agitating peacefully in a Gandhian way, but the government [does not appear to be] serious, as no action on our pending demands has been taken so far,” Dr Ajay Chaudhary, president of the association, had told DNA.

He said the list of demands was not only for the doctors but also for improving healthcare in Rajasthan. “Doctors do not have any intention of creating problems for patients by submitting mass resignations, but we are forced to do it,” Chaudhary said.