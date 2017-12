Actor Prakash Raj has accused Union minister Anantkumar Hegde of inciting hate for saying that secular people do not have an “identity of their parental blood” and that the Constitution needs to be amended.

“I respect the Constitution, but the Constitution has changed according to the times on many occasions in the past and it will change in the future,” Hegde had said at an event in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district in Karnataka on Sunday. “We are here to change the Constitution.”

In an open letter to Hegde on Monday, Raj said secularism is about “respecting and accepting diverse religions”, and does not mean that a person does not identify with any religion or belief.

Mr Ananth Kumar Hegde ...as an elected representative ...how can u stoop down so low ...by commenting on ones parenthood ... #justasking pic.twitter.com/E3Z2CDrXJd — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 25, 2017

Raj said that the minister’s remarks were cheap, and asked him how he could stoop so low.

The actor has earlier spoken out against the Bharatiya Janata Party during the inaugural ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8. He had then said that an agenda was being forced upon people. “It is not just creative voices, but just any form of dissent is being silenced,” he had said. “I talk to raise my voice, not because I belong to a political party, but as an artist, because I feel responsible to speak up. When you silence a voice, a louder voice will be born.”

Raj had also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence following journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder.