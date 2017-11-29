state news

Delhi: Excavator truck crushes nine-month-old girl to death in RK Puram locality

The infant’s mother had laid her down on mattress outside their house so that she could play in the sun, when the incident occurred.

by 
Google Maps

An excavator truck ran over a nine-month-old girl on Sunday afternoon in South Delhi’s RK Puram neighbourhood, Hindustan Times reported. The truck was being used to level a ground near slums in the area.

The infant’s father said that his wife had laid down their daughter on a mattress outside their house so that she could play in the sun. She told The Times of India that she had stepped away to get a balloon for her daughter. “I was constantly looking at her,” she said. “She was out of my sight for barely a few seconds...and the next thing I saw was the earthmover reversing towards her.”

The mother screamed for help and asked the truck driver to stop. However, the driver failed to hear her screams and ran over the baby. Moments later, the driver heard her yells and panicked. He allegedly attempted to flee along with the vehicle and ran over the child’s body again. He then abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The driver was identified and arrested on Monday morning, The Times of India quoted an unidentified senior police officer as saying.

