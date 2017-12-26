state news

Delhi Jal Board raises tariff on water and sewer by 20% for consumption over 20,000 litres a month

The new structure will come into effect from February.

by 
HT Photo

Delhi Jal Board, the city’s water authority, on Tuesday approved a 20% increase in tariffs on water and sewer consumption in the city for households that consume more than 20,000 litres of water a month.

Households that consume less than 20,000 litres a month will continue to pay no charges, Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma said on Twitter.

The new tariff structure will come into effect from February. In 2016, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government had put on hold the annual 10% hike in tariffs – a departure from a practice first put in place by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2009 and followed by the AAP government itself in 2015.

Keeping water free for consumption lower than 20,000 litres a month was a key promise the AAP made when it contested elections in 2015. Households consuming between 20,000 and 30,000 litres a month pay Rs 21.97 per 1,000 litres along with a service charge of Rs 219.62. Those who use more than 30,000 litres a month pay Rs 36.61 per 1,000 litres apart from a service charge of Rs 292.82.

The increase in tariff will effectively lead to a rise of Rs 28 per month in charges paid by consumers who cross the 20,000-litres-a-month limit, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, told PTI.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.