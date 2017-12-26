Women's rights

Clerics should not create hurdles for triple talaq law, says Muslim women’s personal law board

The organisation’s president accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board of trying to block the draft legislation before it is discussed in Parliament.

by 
Muslim women protesting against the practice of instant triple talaq. | HT Photo

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board on Tuesday said clerics should not “create hurdles” for the government when it is preparing to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, the Hindustan Times reported.

Shaista Amber, the president of the board, said she would travel across the country to expose the “real face” and anti-women attitude of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which on Sunday criticised the Centre for a bill that proposes to criminalise the Islamic practice of instant divorce.

Muslim clerics are calling Hindus who support the bill communal, but they should remember that injustice will not be tolerated for long, Amber was quoted as saying. She accused the personal law board of planning to block the bill before it is discussed in Parliament.

“Clerics have misguided the community for long by their wrong interpretation of the Quran,” Amber said. “At a time when social media and the internet have bridged the divide among the people, it has also brought to light the real meaning of the verses of the Quran, which term women equal to men.”

She accused the board of always ensuring that women were not treated on par with men.

“Why don’t they consider Muslim women as equal partners?” she asked. “Why do they want to create a communal feeling among Muslims when the society is going for reforms? Why are they saying the bill would promote interference in religious matters? Why do they want to protect such men who use women and abandon them at their will?”

The triple talaq bill

On December 15, the Cabinet cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill. Under the proposed law, if a man divorces his wife by saying “talaq” three times at one go, the woman can approach a magistrate and seek “subsistence allowance” for herself and her children if they are minors. Men who violate the law would also face three years in prison.

The bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session.

However, on Sunday, Sajjad Nomani, a member of the executive committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, criticised the government for not consulting any stakeholder before drafting the bill.

Another member, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, said the proposed legislation was anti-women, and that the board would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a review.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.