Lok Sabha passes bill to protect unauthorised slums and colonies in Delhi for three more years
The deadline to relocate and regularise such slums and colonies expires on Sunday.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that proposes to protect unauthorised slums and colonies in Delhi for three more years. The deadline to relocate and regularise such slums and colonies is December 31, 2017, which the bill proposes to move to December 31, 2020.
Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Lower House on Friday.
The law, if passed by Parliament, would continue to protect unauthorised colonies and slums from punitive action by local authorities till December 31, 2020.
The deadline was last extended in December 2014, also by three years. Proposing to extend it again, the Centre said the regulatory authorities in Delhi were still carrying out surveys and procedures to deal with encroachments and unauthorised constructions, which is likely to take “some more time”.