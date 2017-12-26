Americans pick Barack Obama as the most admired man in the US for 10th year in a row
The respondents chose former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as the most admired woman in 2017.
Americans have picked former United States President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as the man and woman they most admired in 2017, according to a poll by Gallup published on Wednesday.
The poll, conducted during the first week of December, found that 17% of respondents named Obama as the man they admired most, lower than last year’s 22%. This is Obama’s tenth year as the most admired man in the country. President Donald Trump, with 14%, took the second place, while Pope Francis was a distant third with 3% votes.
American evangelist Billy Graham, Senator John McCain, Inventor Elon Musk, Senator Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, the Dalai Lama and US Vice President Mike Pence were the others on the list.
As many as 9% of the respondents said that Clinton was the woman they admired the most. This is Clinton’s 16th consecutive year topping the poll as the most admired woman, but her support has dipped from 12% last year to 9% this year.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama, with 7% of the votes, came second. The other women on the list included media proprietor Oprah Winfrey, US Senate member Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II, political scientist Condoleezza Rice, First Lady Melania Trump, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Duchess Kate Middleton and singer Beyonce.
“Trump’s unpopularity is holding him back from winning the most admired distinction,” Gallup said. “The incumbent president is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country, but when the president is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first.”
However, Gallup added, Obama and Clinton’s prominence is likely to fade the longer they are out of office.