The big news: 15 killed as fire breaks out at roof-top restaurant in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the triple talaq bill, and Mukesh Ambani will buy wireless assets of brother Anil’s Reliance Communications.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 15 dead as fire breaks out at a building in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound, many injured: Several TV channel offices, including Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now, located close to the site of the fire were affected.
- We will take steps to amend or scrap triple talaq bill, says Muslim personal law board: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the bill that proposes criminalising the Muslim practice of divorce and also a prison term of three years for men who violate the law.
- Anil Ambani sells wireless assets of Reliance Communications to brother Mukesh’s Jio: The debt-ridden company will sell all spectrum, tower, fibre optic and other telecom infrastructure assets.
- Centre approves Rs 100 crore project to tackle stubble burning in neighbouring states of Delhi: The Environment Ministry said it will undertake several technological interventions for timely management of crop residue.
- Creator of Humans of Hindutva deletes Facebook parody page after receiving death threats: The administrator wrote on a website that he had ‘no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan’.
- Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan withdraws decision to retire from court practice: In a letter to CJI Dipak Misra, he said that he would continue to fulfill his obligations in several pending cases such as the Babri Masjid dispute.
- Kerala engineering student arrested for killing his mother, burning her body in their backyard: The police said Akshay suspected his mother was having an affair and was also upset as she had refused to give him some money.
- Ukraine, pro-Russia rebels exchange hundreds of prisoners for the first time since 2016: The swap took place after months of negotiations involving the presidents of both the countries.
- India test-fires indigenous supersonic interceptor missile from Odisha range: This was the third supersonic interceptor test conducted this year.
- Companies themselves leaked quarterly results data on WhatsApp, says SEBI: The chairman of the market regulator warned of action against those responsible.