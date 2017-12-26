Move Parliament sessions out of polluted Delhi to South India, says AIADMK MP
Everyone is living in fear in the city, the Rajya Sabha member said.
Parliament sessions should be relocated to South India, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Navaneethakrishna told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while citing Delhi’s high pollution levels, The Hindu reported.
“Everyone is living in fear in Delhi,” Navaneethakrishna said. “It has become a gas chamber and is no longer fit for human inhabitation.”
The Constitutional right to a life free of pollution is enforceable, the AIADMK politician said. “Subject to the approval of this House, I think the session should be shifted to a southern part of the country, so that our northern friends can enjoy a climate free of pollution.” he said. “Any one of the sessions can be held in either Nagpur, Bengaluru or Chennai. It is good for national integration, too.”
Delhi has been grappling with poor air quality levels for several weeks. The city’s air quality index on Thursday was categorised in the “very poor” level, the Central Pollution Control Board said. An air quality index in the range of 101 to 200 is considered moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor and 401 to 500 is classified as severe.