‘We could use a little bit of global warming’: Donald Trump’s solution for bitter cold in the US
On Sunday night, New Year’s Eve, the temperature in New York City is likely to fall to minus 12 degrees Celsius.
United States President Donald Trump, who has earlier called climate change a hoax, on Friday promptly used the freezing temperatures in parts of the country to ridicule “that good old global warming” again.
In a sarcastic tweet that mixes up cold weather with long-term global warming, Trump had multiple targets: those who believe in climate change, the Barack Obama administration, and the rest of the world, which is still part of a pact that the US has now withdrawn from.
Trump wrote: “In the East [Coast], it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against.”
Several locations in the Northeast and the Midwest hit record low temperatures on Thursday, and this is likely to last through the New Year’s holiday. On Sunday night – New Year’s Eve – the temperature in New York City is likely to fall to minus 12 degrees Celsius, Reuters reported.
Trump has used cold weather to target climate change believers in the past as well. In November 2012, four years before he was elected president, Trump had said: “It’s freezing and snowing in New York – we need global warming!”
In June, Trump’s decision to take the US, the second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, out of the United Nations’ Paris climate change pact was met with global condemnation. Trump has regularly claimed that there is no real evidence to prove that climate change exists, and has often ridiculed those who believe it does.
According to the pact, the US had agreed to cut its emissions by 26%-28% by 2025. It is the only country out of the 195 signatories to have withdrawn from the deal, which aims to cut global warming by reducing carbon dioxide and other fossil fuel emissions. India is also one of the signatories.