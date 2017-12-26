state news

Security stepped up in parts of Assam before first draft of citizens’ list is published

The police are also expected to keep an eye on social media platforms for inflammatory posts.

by 

The Assam Police have stepped up security in sensitive areas in the state ahead of the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens on December 31, IANS reported. The list will be available to the public from January 1.

The state has received 85 additional companies of central security forces and will call in the Army if needed, the police said.

The Unified Command, a three-tier counterinsurgency body, reviewed the security in the state during a meeting at the 4 Corps headquarters in the city of Tezpur. Director-General of Police Mukesh Sahay said the meeting focused on increasing security at NRC ‘seva kendras’, where the draft list will be put up, The Telegraph reported.

The police would also keep an eye on social media platforms for inflammatory posts that could incite violence, Sahay was quoted as saying by PTI.

Assam began to update the National Register of Citizens in 2015, ostensibly to create a definitive list of citizens of the state and root out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, a key election promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party before it won the state elections in 2016. This is the first exercise of its kind since 1951.

“The NRC is being done to identify illegal Bangladeshis residing in Assam,” Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told Reuters. “All those whose names do not figure in the NRC will have to be deported. We are taking no chances and hence all security measures have been taken.”

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had assured “genuine” Indians that they would get enough opportunities to get their names added to the list, and urged people not to worry if they do not find their names on the first draft.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.