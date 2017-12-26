A divided Congress led to defeat in Himachal Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi
The newly-appointed Congress president urged party members and workers to speak against ‘wrong policies’ of the state and Centre.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attributed the party’s loss in Himachal Pradesh to infighting and vowed action against members who had worked against the organisation, The Hindu reported. The newly appointed Congress president was speaking at a party meeting.
“We could have won had we fought as one,” Gandhi told the party workers, adding that many Congress leaders had distanced themselves from the masses during the party’s reign in the state. He urged the party members and workers to speak against “wrong policies” of the state and Centre.
Meanwhile, the party’s election candidates listed low funds, compared to the rival Bharatiya Janata Party’s resources, and faulty electronic voting machines as factors that led to their loss in the election, the English daily reported.
Gandhi also condemned the incident involving All India Congress Committee Secretary Asha Kumari, who allegedly slapped a police constable on duty. “We are Gandhians and have no place for anger and aggression in our conduct and behaviour,” Gandhi said.
On December 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 44 out of 68 seats of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.