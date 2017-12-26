state news

‘This is about prestige, not post’: Nitin Patel says he is hopeful BJP will resolve Gujarat impasse

The deputy chief minister, who is believed to be unhappy about not getting three important portfolios, is likely to meet Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi.

by 
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (left) with his deputy Nitin Patel.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel on Saturday said he will not resign from the Bharatiya Janata Party. He made the statement after reports said he was unhappy with the Vijay Rupani government for taking away three important portfolios – finance, petrochemicals and urban development – from him, The Hindu reported.

“This is about prestige, not post,” the BJP leader said. “The party high command has assured me it will resolve the issue.”

Patel is likely to visit Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah to voice his grievances, regional news channel TV9 Gujarati reported.

Play

The Patel community is believed to be angry with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his government in Gujarat and has come out in support of the senior Patidar leader. By late Saturday, Nitin Patel’s supporters gathered outside his house and put up a marquee, The Indian Express reported. The minister came out around 11.15 pm to thank the people and urged them to leave.

On Saturday, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel had invited Nitin Patel to join him and accused the BJP of “not respecting the veteran leader”. Lalji Patel, the leader of the Sardar Patel Group that had launched the Patidar quota agitation along with the Hardik Patel’s outfit, called for Nitin Patel to be made the chief minister.

A number of BJP leaders also met the deputy chief minister during the day, including senior leader from Surat and former minister Narottam Patel, The Indian Express reported. “Nitin bhai is a senior minister and his dignity has to be restored,” he told reporters. “The BJP did well in urban areas, and Nitinbhai played a key role in managing the urban development portfolio.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
