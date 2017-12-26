Visakhapatnam: Navy helps rescue six trekkers lost in Simhachalam Hills
It sent out a Chetak helicopter from INS Dega.
Navy helicopters helped trace six trekkers who had gone missing in Visakhapatnam’s Simhachalam Hills on Sunday, the Deccan Chronicle reported.
The trekkers were part of a group of 20. Two hours into the trek, 14 of them decided to get back to the base, while six of them went ahead, the report said.
A few hours later, they contacted the ones who returned and told them they were lost. They alerted the police, their parents and local MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju.
The Navy sent out a Chetak helicopter from INS Dega in Visakhapatnam, ANI reported. Once the pilots spotted the trekkers, three of them were airlifted, while the others were rescued by a Greyhounds team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Dr Fakeerappa K said, according to the Deccan Chronicle.