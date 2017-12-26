state news

People with saffron flags allegedly attack Dalits heading to Bhima Koregaon memorial near Pune

This annual gathering was to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the last Anglo-Maratha battle.

by 
Nishad Wankhede/Twitter

Clashes were reported on Monday near Bhima Koregaon, a village 30 kilometres north east of Pune in Maharashtra.

Individuals with saffron flags reportedly pelted stones at cars going towards the village, where lakhs of people gather every New Year’s Day to commemorate the victory of the English, whose troops comprised mostly of Mahar soldiers, against the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818. This is the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

“The situation is bad and there is trouble in all directions,” Police Inspector Ramesh Galande of the Shikrapur police station, under whose jurisdiction Koregaon Bhima falls, told Scroll.in.

Inspector Kunte of the Shirur police station said that personnel were also stationed at Vadhu Budruk, the village where Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was murdered. This is also the village of Ganpat Gaikwad, who belonged to the Mahar caste and had conducted Sambhaji’s last rites in defiance of an imperial order from Aurangzeb. Kunte confirmed that there was an attack at Gaikwad’s memorial last week.

On Sunday, Dalit and leftist groups commemorated the battle with a programme outside Shanivar Wada in Pune. This was the seat of the Peshwai, the Brahmin rulers of the Maratha Empire who rigidly enforced caste discrimination.

The police had imposed Section 144 in the area since Sunday ahead of the commemoration event, a representative at the police control room of Pune Rural told Scroll.in. “We are waiting for updates from there,” the representative added.

Pictures and videos on social media show that many cars and buses were battered, and some vehicles were set on fire.

A report on Sabrang India said that violence began around noon, when local villagers began to pelt stones at those near the site.

Somnath Waghmare, a filmmaker who has made a documentary film on Bhima Koregaon, said this was the largest gathering he had seen at the site in the last five years.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.