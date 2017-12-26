In photos: Revellers around the world usher in 2018 with fireworks and cheers
Security was heightened at most places across India ahead of the New Year celebrations.
Thousands of people across the world took to the streets to join celebrations to welcome 2018 on Sunday night. As the clock struck midnight, fireworks exploded and revellers rang in the New Year.
In India, New Year celebrations were observed at not only popular landmarks, but also temples, mosques and churches. Security had been heightened at most places across the country ahead of the celebrations.
Here are some pictures of the celebrations:
Security was heightened in Bengaluru after several women were allegedly molested along Brigade Road in the city on New Year’s Eve in 2016. The Karnataka High Court had directed the Bengaluru Police to ensure that there is no repeat of the mass molestation incidents in 2017.
The Bengaluru Police had installed large screens on Brigade Road and MG Road where where the movement of people was streamed live, The Economic Times reported. Everyone was frisked at the entrance with door frame metal detectors before entering the area. Police personnel, however, resorted to mild use of batons to control the crowd at Brigade Road, Bangalore Mirror reported.
Heavy traffic crippled Delhi on Monday as over 1 lakh people gathered at India Gate to participate in New Year celebrations. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police had warned that traffic near India Gate C-Hexagon was likely to remain heavy and that parking spaces will not be available around the area.
Revellers in Canada and the United States participated in New Year celebrations braving the cold. Although a number of events were cancelled in several Canadian cities due to extreme cold, crowds gathered at Montreal’s Old Port and Grande Allee in the Quebec City to bring in 2018, reported CBC News. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Times Square despite freezing temperatures to watch the 2018 ball drop and confetti rain.